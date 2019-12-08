Johnson caught three of seven targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Johnson scored a 46-yard touchdown on Indianapolis' first drive and later added a 50-yard reception. If T.Y. Hilton (calf) remains out against the Saints in Week 15, Johnson should continue to serve as Indianapolis' big-play threat. Johnson had more receiving yards in this one (105) than he did all season coming in (102).