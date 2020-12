Johnson was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans due to a quadriceps injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Johnson suffered the injury, but the fact that he was immediately ruled out isn't a good sign. Johnson exits the game failing to record a fantasy-relevant stat. With Johnson sidelined, Ashton Dulin is the only healthy depth receiver behind T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal.