Johnson had two receptions for 27 yards on six targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Johnson underwent offseason surgery on a torn ligament in his right ankle which ended his 2018 season in October, so it was good to see him back to full speed in a game. He played in five games last season, catching six of his eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. However, he's in a battle for a reserve receiver role in camp and may not make the final roster.