Johnson caught two of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Johnson has racked up 200 receiving yards in the past three games, adding a big-play element to an otherwise methodical Colts offense. If fellow deep threat T.Y. Hilton -- who exited with a groin injury -- can't go against the Ravens in Week 9, Johnson should get more opportunities to try to find space downfield against the talented Ravens secondary.