Colts' Marcus Johnson: Has four receptions Sunday
Johnson had four receptions for 55 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Johnson played on 65 of the offense's 70 snaps as he was pressed into a larger role after Chester Rogers was lost to a knee injury. With Rogers placed on IR, Johnson could be a large factor in the offense again next week in an enticing matchup at Tamp Bay. However, he could also move to a reserve role if T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) can return from injury.
