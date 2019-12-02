Johnson had four receptions for 55 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Johnson played on 65 of the offense's 70 snaps as he was pressed into a larger role after Chester Rogers was lost to a knee injury. With Rogers placed on IR, Johnson could be a large factor in the offense again next week in an enticing matchup at Tamp Bay. However, he could also move to a reserve role if T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) can return from injury.