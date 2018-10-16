Colts' Marcus Johnson: Hurts ankle Sunday
Johnson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.
Johnson had his best game of the season Sunday, catching two balls for 52 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Both he and Ryan Grant (ankle) left the game early. Those injuries, coupled with T.Y. Hilton's ongoing hamstring injury, leave the Colts thin at wide receiver.
