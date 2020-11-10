Johnson corralled two of his seven targets for 14 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Johnson tied Michael Pittman Jr. for a team high in targets, though the rookie's output yielded twice the number of catches and quadruple the yardage compared to Johnson's. The Texas product bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad throughout September and October, but with seven-plus targets in two of his past three appearances, Johnson may be developing into a more stable piece of the Colts' roster.