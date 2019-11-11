Colts' Marcus Johnson: Just one reception but 55 snaps
Johnson had one reception for nine yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Miami. He played on 55 of the offense's 69 snaps.
While Johnson had just one catch, it's notable that he got more playing time that Chester Rogers (34 snaps). He could emerge with a larger role next week if T.Y. Hilton remains out with a thigh injury and Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell are not able to return from injuries.
