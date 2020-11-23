Johnson had one reception for 14 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Johnson played on 38 of the offense's 70 snaps as he saw an uptick in snap count despite Indy's receiving corps being as healthy as it's been all season. Still, he may continue to have just a minor role in the offense as the passing game's focus has been to spread the ball around. Eleven players had receptions in Sunday's win.