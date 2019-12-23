Johnson had one reception for two yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Johnson started next to T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal in a three-receiver set and played on 46 of the offense's 64 snaps. However, he didn't produce much as the Colts didn't need to throw the ball after amassing a large early lead through special teams and with the running game. He should remain in the mix in the passing game next week against Jacksonville.