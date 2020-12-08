Johnson played one snap on offense in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

The emergence of Michael Pittman has certainly influenced Johnson's decreasing usage, but it was surprising to see him completely left out of the game plan in a divisional game. Johnson hasn't been fantasy relevant since Week 6, when he posted a 5-108-0 line against the Bengals. He's not startable with Pittman, T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal healthy.

