Colts' Marcus Johnson: Logs limited practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Johnson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Johnson's quad injury sidelined him Week 17, so it's encouraging to see him back at practice in at least a limited capacity. He's only been targeted once in his last four appearances.
