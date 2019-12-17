Johnson caught two of four targets for 37 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Johnson came back to earth after exploding for 105 yards and a touchdown his last time out. Like Week 14, however, he again went for a 20-yard reception Monday, showing his big-play ability. With top wideout T.Y. Hilton back available, Johnson will have to work with a smaller share the final two weeks of the season, but he at least has done enough lately to remain in the mix.