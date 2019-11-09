Play

Johnson was signed to the Colts' 53-man roster Saturday.

Johnson will take the roster spot of the disappointing wide receiver Deon Cain, who was waived in a corresponding move. It's unlikely Johnson makes much of an immediate impact, but the Colts will be without two of their top three pass catchers in T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand), making the fourth-year wideout No. 4 on the team's depth chart.

