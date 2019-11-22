Colts' Marcus Johnson: No impact in loss
Johnson failed to catch his only target during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.
Johnson wasn't able to follow up his Week 11 performance, during which he racked up 38 yards and a score, against the Texans on Thursday. His only target came in the form of a bomb downfield, but Johnson didn't appear to be on the same page as quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He's set to reprise his usual role as a depth wideout and special-teams contributor Week 13 versus the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...