Johnson failed to catch his only target during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Johnson wasn't able to follow up his Week 11 performance, during which he racked up 38 yards and a score, against the Texans on Thursday. His only target came in the form of a bomb downfield, but Johnson didn't appear to be on the same page as quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He's set to reprise his usual role as a depth wideout and special-teams contributor Week 13 versus the Titans.