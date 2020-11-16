Johnson did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Thursday's loss to Tennessee.
Johnson played just 18 of the offense's 70 snaps as his playing time declined sharply from his 60 snaps in Week 9. Michael Pittman's emergence and the return of T.Y. Hilton from injury pushed Johnson to a reserve role. With the Colts utilizing two tight ends frequently, Johnson won't get much playing time as the No. 4 receiver.
