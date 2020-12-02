Johnson wasn't targeted during Sunday's 41-26 loss to the Titans.
The 26-year-old played 26 offensive snaps but was never involved in the passing game. Johnson is entrenched as Indianapolis' No. 4 wideout and doesn't offer much fantasy value in the current situation.
