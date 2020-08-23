site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Marcus Johnson: Out with undisclosed issue
Johnson missed practice Saturday and has missed several practices this past week with an undisclosed issue, the team's official web site reports.
Johnson is battling for the No. 5 or No. 6 wide receiver spot against Reece Fountain, Ashton Dulin and Chad Williams. His missed time so far in camp isn't helping his case.
