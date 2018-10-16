Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

It's another injury for the Colts wide receiving unit, as Ryan Grant (ankle) was also forced out of Sunday's loss to the Jets. With T.Y. Hilton still nursing a hamstring injury, Indianapolis is dealing with serious depth issues at wide receiver. Now that Johnson's season is likely over, the Colts elected to bring in free agent Dontrelle Inman on Tuesday, which should give them some much-needed stability at the position given his four years of NFL experience, most of which came with the Chargers.

