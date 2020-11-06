The Colts will list Johnson (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but he's expected to play in the contest, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Johnson failed to practice Thursday after hurting his knee during Wednesday's workout, but he returned as a full participant Friday in the Colts' final Week 9 session. Though the Colts are still giving him an injury designation as a precaution, Johnson looks like he'll be ready to go Sunday, and he should step into a starting role at receiver with T.Y. Hilton (groin) listed as doubtful for the contest. Johnson had already played more than 60 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in both of the team's past two games, totaling seven receptions for 147 yards on 12 targets between those contests.