Johnson had two receptions on three targets for 52 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at the Jets.

Johnson played 34 of the offense's 69 snaps, getting more playing time when Ryan Grant left with an anklle injury. Johnson is fourth on the depth chart, but could get more playing time next week if T.Y. Hilton remains out and Grant is also sidelined.

