Johnson recorded 17 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns over eight games in 2019.

Johnson was activated from the practice squad in November after a slew of injuries to the Colts' wide receivers, and the 25-year-old more than doubled his career totals in all major categories over the course of eight games. His work as a consistent starter is one of the main reasons for his success. Johnson will be a restricted free agent in March, and if he stays in Indianapolis, he projects as a depth option.