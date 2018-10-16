Colts' Marcus Johnson: Slated for ankle surgery
Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his right ankle, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Johnson's role steadily increased in the Colts' passing attack as injuries piled up within the receiving corps, culminating with his first career touchdown Sunday against the Jets. During that contest, though, he suffered a serious ankle injury that may end his season. To account for the lingering injuries to T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), Ryan Grant (ankle) and Jack Doyle (hip), the Colts signed veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...