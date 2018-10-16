Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his right ankle, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Johnson's role steadily increased in the Colts' passing attack as injuries piled up within the receiving corps, culminating with his first career touchdown Sunday against the Jets. During that contest, though, he suffered a serious ankle injury that may end his season. To account for the lingering injuries to T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), Ryan Grant (ankle) and Jack Doyle (hip), the Colts signed veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Tuesday.