Johnson re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's a one-year contract for Johnson, who wasn't extended a restricted free agent tender earlier this offseason. He made six starts for the Colts last year, climbing up the depth chart while Devin Funchess, T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell dealt with injuries. Johnson even had a 100-yard game Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but he'll likely be battling for a depth job whenever the Colts are able to practice.

