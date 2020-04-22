Colts' Marcus Johnson: Staying with Indy
Johnson re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
It's a one-year contract for Johnson, who wasn't extended a restricted free agent tender earlier this offseason. He made six starts for the Colts last year, climbing up the depth chart while Devin Funchess, T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell dealt with injuries. Johnson even had a 100-yard game Week 14 at Tampa Bay, but he'll likely be battling for a depth job whenever the Colts are able to practice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Later-round WR prospect profiles
The best of the rest of the 2020 wide receiver class for the NFL Draft.
-
Mid-round RB prospect profiles
The best of the rest at the running back position for the NFL Draft.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings 2020
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Gronk is back
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Can Gronk still be Gronk?
Gronk is back and now with Tom Brady in Tampa. What does it mean in Fantasy?
-
Projecting new-look Bucs offense
The Buccaneers are trading for Rob Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement. What does it...