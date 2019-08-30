Johnson won't return to Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bengals due to a concussion, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Johnson now joins Parris Campbell (hamstring) as injured Colts receivers not on injured reserve -- they would be Daurice Fountain (ankle) and Steve Ishmael (knee) -- leaving 12 healthy receivers for Indianapolis. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old will be sidelined or how it will affect the Colts' decisions when the deadline for roster cuts arrives.