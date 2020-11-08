Johnson (knee) is officially active Week 9 against Baltimore.
This was the expectation all along after Johnson was able to log a full practice Friday. Opportunity knocks for the wide receivers in Indianapolis, as T.Y. Hilton is inactive for the contest with a groin injury, leaving Johnson to contend with Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman for targets at the wide receiver position. The team will also have a fully healthy tight end group with Mo Alie-Cox cleared to play despite a knee injury. It's a tough matchup in any case, as the Ravens are allowing the 10th-least passing yards per game with a mark of 222.6.
