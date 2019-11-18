Colts' Marcus Johnson: Takes advantage of opportunity
Johnson hauled in all four of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 11 win over the Jaguars.
Johnson hauled in the team's lone score through the air on a one-yard reception midway through the third quarter. Earlier that drive, he hauled in 17-yard pass down the left side of the field for his longest reception of the day. Johnson has seen an increased role in the offensive gameplan with T.Y. Hilton (calf), Parris Campbell (hand) and Devin Funchess (collarbone) all sidelined. Given the team's quick turnaround for their Week 12 matchup against the Texans on Thursday, Johnson could be in for a large role once again.
