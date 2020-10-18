Johnson caught five of eight targets for 108 yards during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Bengals.

Johnson led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while playing a vital role in the team's comeback after falling into an early hole. He most notably hauled in a 55-yard deep ball from Philip Rivers that nearly resulted in a touchdown, only to be tackled just short of the goal line. Johnson had previously totaled 90 yards while catching four of four targets in his first two games of the season and seems to have developed a nice rapport with Rivers on deeper routes. The Colts will be on bye in Week 7, but Johnson will look to continue his ascent in the team's next game against a beatable Lions defense.