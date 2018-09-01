Johnson was traded to the Colts on Saturday in exchange for tight end Darrell Daniels, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Traded from Philadelphia to Seattle in the offseason, Johnson found himself on the roster bubble with the Seahawks. He could conceivably work his way up to fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart in Indianapolis, where injuries and a general lack of talent give him a real chance to stick around this season. Johnson recently dealt with a hip injury, but he made it back to play 14 snaps in Seattle's preseason finale against Oakland.