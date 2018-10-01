Colts' Marcus Johnson: Two receptions Sunday
Johnson had two carries for 24 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Houston.
Johnson was pressed into action when T.Y. Hilton went down with a hamstring injury and played 19 snaps on offense, after playing just seven total in the first four games. However, he had a key drop on a third down play which could limit his usage next week if Hilton remains sidelined.
