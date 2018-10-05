Colts' Marcus Johnson: Two receptions Thursday
Johnson had two receptions for 26 yards on two targets in Thursday's loss at New England.
Both of Johnson's receptions came late in the fourth quarter after Zach Pascal struggled. The Colts may have used him anyway as they were behind in in passing situations, but Johnson has a chance to pass Pascal on the depth chart.
Colts' Marcus Johnson: Two receptions Sunday•
Colts' Marcus Johnson: Gets carry in Sunday's loss•
Colts' Marcus Johnson: Won't play in season opener•
Colts' Marcus Johnson: Traded from Seattle to Indy•
Seahawks' Marcus Johnson: Nursing minor hip injury•
Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Traded to Seattle•
