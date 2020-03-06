The Colts do not intend to extend a contract tender to Johnson, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As a result, Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent March 18, rather than a restricted free agent. After working his way up from the practice squad November of 2019, Johnson hauled in 17 receptions for 277 yards and two scores across eight contests. Most notably, 25-year-old surpassed 100 receiving yards Week 14 against the Buccaneers while also hauling in a touchdown. Given his youth and occasional flashes, Johnson shouldn't have much difficulty catching on as a depth or developmental option with another club if he indeed leaves Indianapolis.