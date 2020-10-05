Johnson had one reception for 27 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Chicago.

While Johnson had just one target, he played the third most snaps among Colts wide receivers. He played on 34 of the offense's 72 snaps compared to 18 snaps for Ashton Dulin and 15 snaps for Daurice Fountain. It looks like Johnson may emerge as the third receiver, however the Colts had more targets to tight ends (8 combined) than wideouts (2 targets) after the starting duo of Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton. The No. 3 and No. 4 wide receivers in the offense may not produce viable fantasy value as a result.