Colts' Margus Hunt: Extends with Colts
Hunt signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hunt could earn up to $10 million through incentives as he posted a career-high five sacks over 15 games in 2018. The 31-year-old started 15 games last season and has reinvented himself in two years with the Colts after totaling 29 tackles over his first four season in Cincinnati.
