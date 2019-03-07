Hunt signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunt could earn up to $10 million through incentives as he posted a career-high five sacks over 15 games in 2018. The 31-year-old started 15 games last season and has reinvented himself in two years with the Colts after totaling 29 tackles over his first four season in Cincinnati.

