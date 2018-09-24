Hunt recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack-fumble that he recovered in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Hunt's sack was a big play in Sunday's game, as it came in the third quarter with the game tied and led to a Colts field goal. The sack gives Hunt three on the season, beating the total from his previous five seasons combined. He'll look to continue what is by far the most prolific season of his career against the Texans in Week 4.