Hunt had 29 tackles (19 solo) and one sack in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.

Hunt had a limited defensive role to start the season, but earned five starts over the final seven games of the season for Indianapolis. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Colts and should serve in a rotational role at defensive end in 2018.

