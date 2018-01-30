Colts' Margus Hunt: Records 29 tackles in 2017
Hunt had 29 tackles (19 solo) and one sack in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.
Hunt had a limited defensive role to start the season, but earned five starts over the final seven games of the season for Indianapolis. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Colts and should serve in a rotational role at defensive end in 2018.
