Colts' Margus Hunt: Records another sack
Hunt had three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.
The Colts dominated Houston's offensive line, racking up five sacks. Hunt -- who played 64 percent of the defensive snaps -- was able to add one to that total. The 31-year-old now has five sacks on the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...