Hunt had three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.

The Colts dominated Houston's offensive line, racking up five sacks. Hunt -- who played 64 percent of the defensive snaps -- was able to add one to that total. The 31-year-old now has five sacks on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...