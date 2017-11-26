Hunt was kept out of Friday's practice with an illness, but he's ready to play Sunday against the Titans.

Hunt has rotated in on Indy's defensive front as a reserve player, but with Henry Anderson (neck) headed to injured reserve, Hunt has a good shot at a near-full snap count. However, the fifth-year pro has just nine tackles (five solo) and one sack this season, so it'll be interesting to see how he reacts to a full workload.