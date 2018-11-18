Hunt is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hunt suffered a knee injury during the second quarter. The veteran has been a reliable part of Indianapolis' defensive line, and the severity of his injury remains undisclosed. As long as Hunt remains sidelined, expect rookies Tyquan Lewis and Kemoko Turay to see an uptick in defensive snaps.