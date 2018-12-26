Colts' Mark Glowinski: Avoids injury report
Glowinski (ankle) was absent from Wednesday's injury report, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Glowinski has previously been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 16's contest with the Giants. By avoiding the injury report, Glowinski projects to be available for Week 17's winner-take-all game.
