Glowinski (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice session, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Thursday marked Glowinski's first practice in any fashion since his ankle injury two weeks ago. A return from the starting right guard would bode well for the Colts' offense. His status is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction as he aims to return to action in Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Giants.

