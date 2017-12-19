Colts' Mark Glowinski: Scooped up by Indy
The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from the Seahawks on Monday.
Glowinski will provide the Colts with another depth option along the interior of the offensive line with starting center Ryan Kelly (concussion) landing on injured reserve. A fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015, Glowinski is capable of playing both guard spots and made 10 appearances (two starts) with Seattle this season before being dropped from the 53-man roster.
