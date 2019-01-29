Colts' Mark Glowinski: Staying with Indy
Glowinski is signing a three-year, $18 million contract with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Glowinski was promoted to the starting job at right guard in mid-October and never looked back, helping Andrew Luck and Marlon Mack enjoy strong seasons. The Colts are set to return all five starters on their offensive line after giving up a league-low 18 sacks in 2018.
