Glowinski is signing a three-year, $18 million contract with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Glowinski was promoted to the starting job at right guard in mid-October and never looked back, helping Andrew Luck and Marlon Mack enjoy strong seasons. The Colts are set to return all five starters on their offensive line after giving up a league-low 18 sacks in 2018.

