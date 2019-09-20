Play

Mack (calf) was spotted at Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

We'll have to see how the Colts list Mack's participation level and whether or not he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but the running back's presence on the field Friday is a positive indicator with regard to his Week 3 status.

