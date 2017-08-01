Colts' Marlon Mack: Begins camp as No. 4 running back
Josh Ferguson is ahead of Mack for the No. 3 running back position as training camp begins, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Mack will compete with Robert Turbin and Ferguson for backup work behind 34-year-old Frank Gore. It makes sense that Mack begins camp at No. 4 on the depth chart since he's a rookie (2017 4th-round draft pick). However, he may have the most upside if Gore were to get hurt since he set the all-time rushing record at South Florida in just three seasons while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
