Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Breaks hand, out indefinitely

Mack suffered a broken hand Sunday against the Jaguars and won't suit up for Thursday's game at Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

En route to his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season, Mack was knocked out due to the hand injury. He'll miss at least one game as a result, and further testing will reveal whether he needs surgery and a potential timetable for his recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories