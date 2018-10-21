Mack rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while catching two of three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-5 win over Buffalo. He was also successful on a two-point conversion on the ground.

Mack converted a 4th-and-1 near midfield late in the first quarter, keeping alive a drive that ended with a touchdown by tight end Erik Swoope. The running back found himself doing the scoring on the Colts' next possession, finding pay dirt on a 29-yard reception before adding a two-point conversion on the ground. Mack poured a little salt into Buffalo's wounds in the fourth quarter, scoring from 20 yards out on the ground to make it 37-5. Expect him to get the bulk of the work on the ground against the Raiders in Week 8 following this breakout performance.