Colts' Marlon Mack: Calf issue heading into Week 3
Mack (calf) was listed as a non-participant in what coach Frank Reich classified as a "modified practice" Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The report described the session as an "up-tempo walk-through." Meanwhile, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star relays that the running back walked through the locker room Tuesday carrying a walking boot (as opposed to wearing it), but told reporters that he'd be fine. Though Mack's status is worth revisiting Thursday, at this stage his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons does not appear to be in danger.
