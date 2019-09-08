Mack carried the ball 25 times for 174 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers.

The Colts' offense sputtered a bit in the first half but came to life when it committed to getting Mack the ball, and his 63-yard TD run in the third quarter kick-started a comeback from a 24-9 deficit. The 174 rushing yards were a career high for the 23-year-old, and with Jacoby Brissett under center now instead of Andrew Luck, the Colts may be transitioning to a more run-heavy attack behind their outstanding offensive line -- a shift which would bode very well for Mack's production the rest of the way.