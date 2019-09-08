Colts' Marlon Mack: Career-best performance in OT loss
Mack carried the ball 25 times for 174 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers.
The Colts' offense sputtered a bit in the first half but came to life when it committed to getting Mack the ball, and his 63-yard TD run in the third quarter kick-started a comeback from a 24-9 deficit. The 174 rushing yards were a career high for the 23-year-old, and with Jacoby Brissett under center now instead of Andrew Luck, the Colts may be transitioning to a more run-heavy attack behind their outstanding offensive line -- a shift which would bode very well for Mack's production the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...