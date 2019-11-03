Colts' Marlon Mack: Carries ball 21 times

Mack rushed the ball 21 times for 89 yards in Week 9 against the Steelers.

Mack was limited to just eight touches in the first half, but returned to his workhorse role after halftime. His most explosive run came in the third quarter, when he broke off a 24-yard run behind his right tackle. While he remains uninvolved in the passing game, Mack has seen at least 18 carries in six of eight games this season -- including in each of his last four. Due to his lack of receptions, Mack is reliant on finding pay dirt to turn in big fantasy performances. However, he is in line for a strong matchup against Miami in Week 10, particularly if the Colts are forced to turn to Brian Hoyer as their quarterback.